Victims Watched a Familiar Horror Unfold in Las Vegas

The sound of an assault-style semi-automatic rifle unloading from 32 floors up and four football fields away doesn’t sound like you’d imagine. It’s louder, crisper. A shattering pop-pa-pop-pop of unique explosions that blend into each other to become a waterfall of noise. Like fireworks during a grand finale. Or the crackling of electrical feedback.

“We just thought there was a problem with the speaker,” said Renee Wilder, 36, who was outside a Hooters nearby when the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival began just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night. For the first few seconds after the shooting started—maybe 10 seconds, maybe longer; time didn’t seem real that night—the concert continued. Jason Aldean played on. No one knew what was happening.

But then the terror of it closed like a cold hand on their throat. “You don’t think it’s going to happen where you are,” said Sarah Barker, who had been inside the Bellagio when the shooting began. All gaming stopped, she said. Everyone was on lock down. No one was allowed to leave.

Outside, at the concert venue, which was surrounded by cyclone fences, people were lying on their stomachs on the pavement. The bullets felt like they were coming from everywhere. The terror might as well have lasted forever. Ten minutes, fifteen minutes: forever.

Everyone was screaming. A lot of people were lying on their stomachs too, but other people were getting up and running and then getting hit and falling, and trying to get up again. It felt like a scene from a war movie. There were fences penning everybody in. The only exit was toward where the bullets were coming from. People were on the ground and still getting hit, as if bullets were coming from the sky. Someone kept yelling, Get down, get down! There was no way out. No where to go.

The 911 emergency call center was swamped. Someone would answer, then put you on hold for minutes.

Melissa Bayer is not a prayer person. But when she and a friend, who were staying near the Mandalay Bay, heard the screaming and gunshots, she prayed so hard the words exploded in her head. Please God please God please God please.

At some point during the shooting, or maybe it was the moments after, when the deluge of bullets had ended, when the terrifying cacophony stopped, that Bayer realized what was happening. It came to her like an epiphany. She’d seen this before. She’d seen it in shaky cell phone footage on the news, in YouTube videos posted on Facebook. She’d seen the profiles of victims in the morning paper, survivors’ tearful remembrances the next day. She’d seen it in Columbine and Charleston and Sandy Hook and the movie theater in Colorado. This is a mass shooting, she thought. This is what it looks like.

The events in Las Vegas on the night of Sunday, Oct. 1, are distinct in the individual horrors they brought upon individual lives and the people who loved them. A special ed teacher. A school secretary. A clerk in a police department in Los Angeles. A registered nurse who took a bullet in his back, probably saving his wife’s life. A sister, 30, who laid on top of her 21-year-old brother to protect him, “because he has big goals in life,” a local reporter said. But it resonates in part because we recognize it for what it is: another mass shooting. It is not the first. It will not be the last.

They will continue to happen, just like this — different venues, different innocent lives — like clockwork, year after year after year. And we will be left as we always are: wringing our hands and shaking our heads and wondering what cancer exists in our society that makes it so we are the only wealthy nation on the planet that is regularly riven by anything even remotely comparable to mass shootings on a regular basis.