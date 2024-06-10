Victims, suspect in Sioux Falls’ triple homicide this weekend identified by police

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department have identified the victims and suspect in a triple homicide from the weekend.

Justin Cody Rackley, 30, of Sioux Falls, was booked Saturday night into the Minnehaha County Jail on three counts of first degree murder, Lt. Aaron Nyberg said during the daily police briefing with media Monday morning. Rackley was expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning in Lincoln County.

The victims included Daniel Carl Kemnitz, 43, Kellie E. Reaves, 43, and Michael A. Thompson, 34, all of Sioux Falls.

The triple homicide occured in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the area of South Drexel Drive and West 58th Street for a disturbance, which was within Sioux Falls city limits and in Lincoln County's border, a press release from the department stated Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found three adults deceased on scene of apparent gunshot wounds, and two other victims with non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release states. Their names have not been released.

"We're still investigating as far as determining the relationship and motive between the suspect and victims," Nyberg said. "It's probably too early to speak definitively about the motive because interviews are still being done on people who were at the scene."

Nyberg said that he estimated at least a dozen people were at the home the night before and early morning, gathering around a bon fire or fire pit at the time. Some left when the chaos unfolded, but not all. Children were also in the home, but were sleeping at the time and not involved. Alcohol was also consumed, but it's unclear what role that may have played during the incident at this time, he said.

He couldn't say how many shots were fired during the incident, because the scene was still being processed. However, neighbors Angela and Joe Windstead, who live next door to the home, told the Argus Leader on Saturday afternoon their internal cameras caught the sound of 16 shots, three of which were muffled. They turned the footage and audio over to police, they said.

Autopsies are anticipated for the victims later this week, and that will provide more clarity, Nyberg said. He confirmed the department was also using camera footage from surrounding homes to assist in the investigation.

Friday night, Joe Winstead said he saw his neighbors sitting out around a fire at about 9 p.m. at the house that's now a crime scene, having a good time as he went to pick up his oldest daughter from an event.

"They were out there most of the night," he said. "I know I got up once or twice in the middle of the night to use the restroom, and they were still out there. But like this morning, we went out front, and there are two vehicles that were there that we've never, ever seen there before."

Nyberg said the incident does not appear to be a crime of passion or a robbery.

"That's why we're trying to track down anybody that was there at the time that it happened to see if we can't flesh out some more information," he said.

A criminal complaint about Rackley's charges on file at the Minnehaha County Courthouse did not reveal more as of Monday morning.

The last time Sioux Falls had a homicide that involved three or more victims was 1973, when a family was found deceased in their home, Nyberg said. There were four victims, and the suspect took their own life, he said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police identify victims, suspect in weekend's triple homicide