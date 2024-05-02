Victims speaks out after man points gun at him on COTA bus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who had a gun pointed at him on a COTA bus nearly two weeks ago is speaking out. Columbus police now need the public’s help in identifying the man responsible.

The bus route it happened on is one Sonny James is familiar with. He said he takes it every single day. James said he’s still shaken up about it, but wants to share his story and get this man caught.

“He pointed a gun directly to my face, an inch from my face, and stated, ‘You know, I’m a bad man. I will kill you,’” said James, “I want to see him go to the penitentiary, and for a long time, he could have cost me my life.”

It happened on the 5300 block of East Livingston Avenue on April 20. James hopped on the COTA bus, just like he does every day. What started as a normal day took a turn shortly before 3 p.m., when a man wearing a tan-colored hoodie got on the bus and began arguing with the driver.

“So he started harassing her. He paid his fare, went back and sat down, and when he was getting up, he was calling all kinds of names and harassing her real bad,” said James.

That’s when James got involved, telling the man to leave her alone. The suspect got off the bus but quickly turned back around and that’s when he pointed the gun at James and threatened to shoot him.

Police are searching for a suspect believed to have threatened a COTA bus passenger in east Columbus, April, 20, 2024. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

“I took a chance, a serious chance on my life. I said it’s either going to be me or him. I maced him in his face. He got off the bus, he fell, he dropped the gun about three or four times walking away,” he said.

James tells NBC4 that he’s never seen that man before, but he’ll never forget him. He realizes that this situation could have had a different outcome, but he’s thankful to be alive.

“I have a family that loves me,” he said, “I don’t only think about myself. I think about other people in my life as well.”

NBC4 reached out to COTA regarding this incident. A spokesperson replied with:

“We are grateful no one was harmed, but this incident is an important reminder that no weapons of any kind are permitted on any COTA transit vehicle. We are incredibly shocked and disturbed by this incident and are working with the Columbus Division of Police to apprehend a suspect. If anyone has any information about the suspect, we urge them to contact the authorities. Public transportation must remain a safe place for our operators, our customers, and our community.”

According to CPD, the suspect is approximately 50 to 60 years old, six feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. If anyone has any information about this man, they’re asked to contact Det. Kerr at KKerr@ColumbusPolice.org or 614-645-4035.

