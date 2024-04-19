Victims' rights group to host flower toss Wednesday

Roses float on the St. Clair River after being dropped during a ceremonial flower toss for National Crime Victims' Rights Week Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Kiefer Park in Port Huron.

A victim's rights awareness group will be hosting its annual flower toss this Wednesday in memory of crime victims.

P.S. You're My Hero has hosted the flower toss annually during Victims' Rights Week, which runs from April 21 to April 27.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. in Port Huron's Kiefer Park, across from the St. Clair County Courthouse.

Mara McCalmon, who founded P.S. You're My Hero after she and her late husband, Paul Skinner, were victims of a violent crime in 2010, said both the flower toss and Victims' Rights Week aim to remember victims of crime whom she says are often forgotten during the criminal justice process.

Mara McCalmon, left, and Coutney Carl, right, speaking to a crowd gathered at the St. Clair County Courthouse on April 26, 2023. The people were together to recognize Crime Victim's Rights Week.

"This is a time to honor and remember victims, and to make them a priority in people's lives," McCalmon said.

Anyone wishing to donate to P.S. You're My Hero can do so on their website at https://www.psyouremyhero.org/donate-or-sponsor.

