Victims of police violence say DOJ report validates years of experiences

Dravon Ames, who was beaten by police and had a gun pointed at him after a child in his care took a doll from the dollar store, wasn't surprised by the findings in the Department of Justice's federal investigation into civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department. He noted it validated a reality that Phoenix residents of color have experienced for years.

Ames and other victims, along with the families of victims of police brutality in Phoenix, shared their experiences of violence at the hands of the Phoenix police during a press conference Friday.

“I feel like black people, brown people, we didn't have a voice, it didn’t matter” Ames said. “So, the DOJ stepping in and saying we have evidence of all this stuff we've been screaming, crying for, protesting for, it has some matter to it. We haven't just been doing it for no reason.”

In his own litigation against the city, Ames said it was difficult speaking out against the police because of the fear of retaliation.

“There's a big bullseye on you,” Ames said. “You fear, you have PTSD, there's a lot of things, because you know that they try to cover up, or even worse, they kill people. Also we go through public slander, they try to slander you from things years ago when we’re talking about what's going on now.”

Callie Stigler, the sister of Cassidy Stigler who died in Maricopa County jail, asked for justice for her sister. All she wanted to know, she said, was the truth about the last moments of Cassidy’s life.

“I just would like to know who killed her,” Stigler said in tears. “Did you look into her eyes? As she cried, or gasped for air, or called for her mom or her siblings. Today I speak for not just me, but for my sister Cassidy. This is not right. I didn't deserve this and I didn't deserve for my life to be cut short.”

Sharon Thomas Bradley, the grandmother of Taylor Thomas, who was punched and arrested by police, said the incident with the officer significantly changed Thomas' personality.

Her granddaughter used to love approaching officers, Bradley said, but now she shakes when she sees them. She even has dreams about them, she said.

Demanding for a consent decree

At the press conference, local activist Reverend Jarrett Maupin slammed city officials for their pushback against the Justice Department's investigation, demanding they sign a consent decree and accept the findings of the report.

“All that we get from the Phoenix city council and from City Hall, is that these people are not telling the truth that their sons and daughters, that mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and cousins and nieces and uncles and aunts and grandparents even and children are being assaulted, murdered, maimed and abused by the Phoenix Police Department,” Maupin said. “And it's just clear now. It's so clear with the DOJ report. It's not up for debate.”

The report was a bittersweet moment, affirming years of protests and litigations but also symbolizing a continued danger for Black Arizonans, Maupin said.

“One of the worst things in that report was that they said we're still in danger,” Maupin said. “Even as we stand here today, having had the Department of Justice, convey just how awful things were here.”

Litigation against Phoenix means going up against unlimited pockets with an unlimited ability to lie, Maupin said, calling the city a center of hate.

“They have a precarious relationship with the truth, and an inability to see the inherent worth and dignity in the lives of every man, woman and child,” Maupin said.

Maupin detailed cases of fabricated evidence, sexual assault and case cover ups, demanding the city take action to reform the Police Department immediately.

“What's it going to take for them to understand that they've done wrong,” Maupin said. “How much blood is enough?”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police violence victims say DOJ report provides validation