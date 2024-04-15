Victims navigate rebuilding after massive Brookside apartment fire
Victims navigate rebuilding after massive Brookside apartment fire
Victims navigate rebuilding after massive Brookside apartment fire
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several incoming 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Score mega markdowns on top brands like Apple, Shark and Keurig, to name a few.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, Tesla is about to lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
Whether you're simply seeking comfort or protection from the elements, the right pair of waterproof shoes can make all the difference.
Meta has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing Meta AI, its large language model-powered chatbot, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger users in India and parts of Africa. The move signals how Meta plans to tap massive user bases across its various apps to scale its AI offerings. Meta announced plans to build and experiment with chatbots and other AI tools in February 2023.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Apple is reportedly preparing to start releasing M4-powered Macs later this year. The next-gen chips are said to place more focus on artificial intelligence.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is on sale for $40. That’s a record low for Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming stick, which usually costs $60.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
Roku has officially released its line of premium TVs, the Pro Series. These smart televisions start at $900 for the 55” version.
Ubisoft just dropped another trailer for its upcoming open world Star Wars game. The new trailer focuses on the story for Star Wars Outlaws.
In the face of media upheaval, some users welcome an end to a crucial part of the digital ads business.
Its predecessor, the MV7, has been my default podcasting mic since it was launched toward to end of 2020. If you’re looking for a desktop microphone for podcasts or streaming and don’t mind investing a bit of cash, but don’t want to bother with a separate audio interface (mind you, there’s also XLR on-board, if that’s your thing), you’d be hard-pressed to beat the MV7 -- until now, that is. As the name suggests, Shure’s MV7+ doesn’t represent a massive departure from its predecessor.