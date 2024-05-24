Victims killed during Goshen standoff identified

May 23—GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Department has released the names of the two people found dead following a Thursday standoff.

Sabrina Lieb, 30, and Elisha Smith, 36, were both found shot to death following a standoff which took place at 104 Huron St., a GPD news release stated.

Goshen officers were called to the home at 3:45 p.m. after they were notified about a "victim with an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Officers arrived at the home and were made aware of a man and two young children in the home. The man displayed a weapon and as officers retreated, they removed both children, the statement reads.

Officers began communicating with the man and due to the circumstances, the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team was called in to assist. Police lost communication with the man and the SWAT team entered the home to find a man and a woman dead.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation.