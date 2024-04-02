Victims of Kansas City murder-suicide are three family members from Hope Mills

A Hope Mills man who has worked at schools in Cumberland County and Fort Liberty and was once a Spring Lake police officer is suspected of killing his wife and child in Kansas City before turning the gun on himself, authorities in Missouri said Tuesday.

According to Kansas City Police Sgt. Phil DiMartino, the bodies of Dominque A. McGeachy, 38; Jerel McGeachy, 38; and the couple's 12-year-old son, Jerel McGeachy Jr., were found inside a Kansas City home by officers Monday morning after the woman and child failed to arrive at work and school.

According to police, and the mother and son had been shot and the elder McGeachy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DiMartino said investigators are not searching for anyone else in the deaths.

The family's time in Cumberland County

In 2020, then-9-year-old Jerel McGeachy Jr. was honored for his recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech at various churches and events in the Fayetteville area. For his unique volunteerism, he was named Knight of the Year by the North Carolina chapter of the Knights of Pythagoras, a service and leadership group.

His mother Dominique McGeachy, at the time a family nurse practicioner, described the former Rockfish Elementary School student as "an old soul" and said that Jerel enjoyed studying history and politics.

“There’s a lot he has us researching on a daily basis,” she told The Fayetteville Observer on Nov. 8, 2020. “He’s always intrigued and curious, in a good way. He's a special kid.”

In January, the Junction City Daily Union in Kansas reported Jerel was the orator at a Martin Luther King Day Jr. celebration in Junction City. They identified the child as living in Topeka.

The Observer reported that in addition to Jerel's interests in history and current affairs, unusual among his peers, he also enjoyed basketball and boxing, and liked to read historical fiction.

He said in 2020 that he aspired to serve in the Air Force for four years, get a master’s degree, then join NASA and become an astronaut.

“I want to go to Pluto,” Jerel told the Observer. “I just want to be the first person to land on a dwarf planet where no one else has been.”

Jerel McGeachy Sr., who was born in Raeford, was a Spring Lake police officer in 2017, formerly taught first grade at Cumberland Mills Elementary School, was chairman of the Hope Mills Prime Movers committee for millennials and vice chairman of the town Historical Preservation Committee.

He was also honored as a Fayetteville Observer 40 Under 40 recipient in 2021.

In response to a 40 Under 40 survey that asked who helped him to succeed, the elder McGeachy wrote: "My son. Seeing my son interact in so many positive things in the community, has allowed me to become more active than ever before. If I as a father cannot teach my child and guide him to the difference between right and wrong, and direct him to positive exposure in life, the streets will. And I can't have that. I just can't have my son be another statistic."

In response to the question, "What's your most prized possession?" McGeachy Sr. replied, "LIFE ... Each of us has the opportunity to breathe life into another's life. We as humans must always understand that life is very similar to time. Once it's gone, it's gone. Make the best of it and live life as if it's your last ... LIFE!"

Cumberland County records indicate Domonique and Jerel McGeachy were married in Fayetteville in 2012. McGeachy senior told The Fayetteville Observer in 2022 his wife hailed from Kansas.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: McGeachy family allegedly killed in murder suicide in Kansas City