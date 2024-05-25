Some Victims of Ind. Serial Killer Are ID'd, But Officials Face Stiff Challenge: 10,000 Bone Fragments in His Yard

Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home

INDIANAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT Jeffrey A. Jones, left, and Herb Baumeister

More than 10,000 bone fragments were discovered on suspected serial killer Herb Baumiester's million dollar Indiana property in 1996, and his victims are still being identified.

Authorities believe Baumeister — who they say lived a double life as a seemingly upstanding family man — picked up men at gay bars while his wife and children were on vacation. Then, he brought them back to his Westfield, Ind., home — known as Fox Hollow Farm — and murdered them and buried their remains on the 18-acre property. Authorities believe he could be responsible for upwards of 25 murders, but have only officially linked him to 12.

Less than two weeks after the remains were discovered in 1996, Baumeister died by suicide, The New York Times reported in 1996. He never faced any charges in connection with the slayings nor admitted to any of them. At the time the murders took place, he was married with three children.

In late 2022, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison brought renewed interest to the case when he asked family members of men who went missing in the Indianapolis area in the ‘80s and ‘90s to submit DNA samples to the coroner’s office to determine if they were a possible victim of Baumeister, USA Today reported.

This week, on May 22, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office in Indiana announced that another victim has been identified as Jeffrey A. Jones, who was reported missing in August 1993. His remains were identified through “extensive forensic genetic genealogy investigation," the corner's office said.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 25, the coroner's office also announced the identification of Manuel Resendez, whose remains were found in 1996. Additionally, Allen Livingston was identified as another one of Baumeister’s victims through the same process, CBS News reports.

"According to Jellison, investigators have four additional DNA profiles that have not yet been identified, bringing the total number of victims to 12," the coroner's office said in the May 22 statement.



“Because many of the remains were found burnt and crushed, this investigation is extremely challenging; however, the team of law enforcement and forensic specialists working the case remain committed," Jellison said in the statement.



