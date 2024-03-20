Victims identified in Port Hueneme double fatality

Caution tape marks the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road in Port Hueneme on Sunday close to the residence where two people were found dead Saturday night.

Authorities have identified the man and woman found dead in Port Hueneme Saturday night in a possible homicide-suicide.

Eva Berrueto-Gough was 21, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Gough was 22. Both were Port Hueneme residents, the agency said.

The cause and manner of death were not yet available for release, the medical examiner's office said in an email. The county agency conducts autopsies and determines the cause and manner of death when a fatality is suspicious or unexpected.

The relationship between the two was not immediately available from officials Wednesday afternoon.

Berrueto-Gough and Gough were found dead when police responded around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road regarding gunshots fired inside a residence. Police reported finding a man and woman dead.

The Port Hueneme Police Department has said there were no outstanding suspects but has provided no new information about the case since Sunday. At that time, Chief Michael Federico said the agency was investigating the incident as a potential homicide-suicide. Authorities believed the two adults knew each other, he said.

On Tuesday evening, Federico said in an email the next information would come from the Medical Examiner's Office and referred a reporter's questions to that agency. No explanation was provided as to why the police department was not releasing information about the case.

A registry on Pottery Barn Kids appeared under Berrueto-Gough's name Wednesday and indicated an apparent due date of May 11.

This story may be updated.

Gretchen Wenner is the breaking news and city editor at the Star. She can be reached at gretchen.wenner@vcstar.com.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Victims identified in Port Hueneme double fatality