Victims identified in fatal bus crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six of the eight victims who were killed in a bus crash on Tuesday morning have been identified.

On Tuesday morning, the driver of a truck, Bryan Howard, side-swiped a bus transporting 53 farming company employees. The bus ultimately steered off the roadway and overturned, resulting in eight deaths and dozens of hospitalizations.

Suspected DUI driver in deadly Marion County bus crash held without bond

Howard was arrested that afternoon on eight counts of DUI manslaughter. Additional charges are still possible, according to prosecutors.

Howard had his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning, in which a judge ordered him to be held without bond.

The victims were identified as follows:

Evarado Ventura Hernandez, 30

Cristian Salazar Villeda, 24

Alfredo Tovar Sanchez, 20

Isaias Miranda Pascal, 21

José Heriberto Fraga Acosta, 27

Manuel Perez Rios, 46

The arrest reports acknowledged the other two victims, but their identity has yet to be released. The document said because the bus occupants were migrant workers, many of them have not been identified.

According to court records, Howard has previously had run-ins with the law, including driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, careless driving, failing to stop at a red light, grand theft, possession of cannabis, and trespassing.

