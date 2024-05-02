Victims of gun violence react to Governor Shapiro’s plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Shapiro’s move to combat gun violence hit home for many in the community who are victims of such crimes.

Two mothers whose sons were either killed or seriously wounded from local gun violence are reacting to that announcement.

28/22 News spoke with two Luzerne County mothers this evening on how gun violence has changed their lives forever.

They are happy to hear about government officials taking strides to fix the problem but wish their sons were never victims to begin with.

As the number of those who have been affected by senseless acts of gun violence in Luzerne County continues to rise, local residents are relieved to hear government officials are taking action to combat the crimes across the commonwealth.

“It lets me know that someone’s listening. Someone’s listening, someone cares, and it’s gonna take all of us to come together to care, to listen, and to put forth effort,” explained Najada Pilgrim.

Najada pilgrim lost two of her sons to acts of gun violence just three months apart from each other.

Upon hearing Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal to allocate $100 million to battle gun-related crimes in Pennsylvania, Pilgrim believes the state is taking a step in the right direction.

“It’s a great start and I commend Governor Shapiro for taking this huge step because if we’re not part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Pilgrim added.

Pilgrim herself has now dedicated her life to being part of the solution.

She is an advocate for after-school programs to teach kids right from wrong early on, something the governor’s proposal plans to put money toward.

“If we cultivate and educate while they’re young, as adults they would know how to deal with these types of issues because they would be taught,” Pilgrim continued.

Although the money to stop gun violence is a start, Sara Chicallo believes it’ll take more than dollar signs to make the area safe again.

“What’s money gonna do? Money doesn’t change anything really. It took my son getting shot in the head in order for it to happen, so,” stated Sara Chicallo.

Chicallo’s 15-year-old son was shot in the head at an apartment in Plymouth last May and although he survived, they’re still dealing with the consequences.

“He’s disabled now. He can’t go outside, he can’t play, he can barely walk, he can’t hear, he can’t go to school. He has to see specialists all the way in Danville, three times a week, there’s a lot,” Chicallo explained.

Part of Governor Shapiro’s proposal would allocate money toward the gun violence investigation and prosecution program, something that gives hope to Chicallo who says her son still hasn’t gotten the justice he deserves.

“They need to be punished for what they did to my son. They’re still running the streets and just laughing and having fun,” Chicallo advised.

Governor Shapiro said around 2,000 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to gun violence last year.

