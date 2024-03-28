Victims detail ‘cruel’ behavior after local dog training business charged with theft, neglect

Three people are facing more than 250 charges after investigators said they mistreated animals and stole more than $200,000.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with people who said their pets were mistreated by the business. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Police showed up at a house in Huber Heights and rescued animals Wednesday.

Since last summer investigators said the suspects kept bouncing around from property to property claiming to run a dog training business.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local dog training business accused of neglecting animals, causing death of one

Emmy and Baily are happy, playful, and loving dogs —but it took months to get them to this point.

Their owner Randy Reed is still working to reverse the trauma his dogs faced after he dropped them off for two weeks at Dayton Dog Trainer LLC in Brookville.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.







