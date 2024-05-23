Victim transported to trauma center after Kaysville rollover crash

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash in Kaysville on Wednesday.

Crews from the Kaysville and Farmington Fire Departments responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, on northbound Highway 177 near mile marker 5.

READ NEXT: American Fork High honors grad who passed away from cancer, sibling walk in her place

According to Kaysville Fire, one patient was treated and transported to a local trauma center. The second patient was evaluated and released at the scene.

Additionally, Kaysville Fire said crews had to remove the passenger side front door to remove one of the patients.

Courtesy Kaysville Fire Department

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.