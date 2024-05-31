Victim took out protection order against suspect before he was killed by police

A woman took out a domestic violence protection order against a man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning at a shopping center in Newton.

The victim claimed her boyfriend at the time pulled out a gun and fired a shot to threaten her.

“I am in fear of my life and my daughters and anyone who gets in his way,” she wrote in court documents.

Four rounds struck the victim’s car as she drove away from Robinson Tuesday morning.

She managed to get to the Market Place shopping center where police said Robinson followed her and began shooting at police and an ambulance.

Officers returned fire, striking Robinson who later died at a hospital.

Two Newton police officers, a Catawba sheriff’s deputy, and a Conover police officer fired their weapons. The SBI is still doing interviews in the case but is expected to meet with the district attorney soon.

‘Your safety is paramount’

Robert Dalton is the executive director of the Family Guidance Center in Hickory that helps 1,500 women and children who are victims of domestic violence each year.

“So the first thing we always say is ‘your safety is paramount,’” Dalton said. “So, if you’re in a domestic violence situation, leaving is the most dangerous time for a victim.”

The Family Guidance Center has a shelter and crisis line, which helps families in Catawba County.

The victim took out a domestic violence protection order in March in Alexander County after she claimed repeated cases of abuse dating back to 2022, according to court documents.

However, she asked the judge to dismiss the case nine days later.

Dalton said that is not uncommon in domestic violence cases.

