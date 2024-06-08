Victim of Thursday’s shooting in York identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed late Thursday in York County.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Shyquel Folk, 21, of Windsor Township, was found dead in the 400 block of North Beaver Street in York.

The coroner’s office was called at 9:05 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting death.

Police said the deadly shooting was after a pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle. The people in the stolen got out and ran from police on foot.

Shots were soon then heard by police, who rushed to the 400 Block of North Beaver Street just before midnight and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a yard.

Folk, police said, was believed to have been one of the occupants of the vehicle.

“We’re still going on track of seeing declines and the shootings and other incidents,” said York City Police Commander Andy Baez. “So although we’re not happy with the homicide occurring, you know, we’re going to do our due diligence, investigate the best we can, and get justice for the family.”

This is the third homicide in the city this year.

An autopsy is set for Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Lehigh County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-846-1234, sending a tip through the Crimewatch app, or by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.

