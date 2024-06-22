Victim of suspected shooting in Lewiston refuses treatment, uncooperative with police

Jun. 22—LEWISTON — Police responded to a possible shooting early Saturday morning on Blake Street, according to officials.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed Saturday afternoon that police responded to the area of 54 Blake St. just after midnight for reports of a possible shooting.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they located and transported a man with unspecified wounds, St. Laurent said. When the man was brought to a local hospital, he refused treatment and left.

The victim also refused to cooperate with police, St. Laurent said.

With no information from the victim and limited information from the scene, police cannot confirm that the man was a victim of a shooting or if a shooting did occur.

St. Laurent said police count on cooperation to prosecute crimes and deter criminal activity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 207-513-3001 extension 3323.

