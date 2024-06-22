Victim stabbed overnight on CTA train platform in Loop neighborhood

A victim was stabbed during a fight overnight on a CTA platform in the Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 1:30 a.m., the victim was involved in a fight on a CTA platform in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when the person he was fighting pulled out a sharp object and cut him before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim, describe by police as a male, was taken with multiple lacerations to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.