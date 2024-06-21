Victim of southwest Topeka homicide identified as Brian M. Wright Jr., 23, of Topeka

Topeka police revealed early Friday evening that Brian M. Wright Jr., 23, of Topeka, was the man fatally shot early that morning near S.W. 17th and Oakley Avenue.

The name and age of a woman shot during the same incident weren't being made public. No arrests had been made.

Police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said officers were called just after 2:15 a.m. Friday to the scene in the 3100 block of S.W. Westover Road. Westover runs northwest from S.W. 17th and Oakley Avenue.

Both victims had life-threatening injuries as they were taken to a Topeka hospital, where the man died and the woman remained a patient, Monasmith said.

Wright's name was revealed by police Lt. Donna Eubanks, who said his his death brought about Topeka's seventh homicide investigation this year.

Topeka police on Friday were investigating a shooting in which a man was killed and a woman was critically injured early that morning.

Topeka police were continuing to investigate, Monasmith said.

He asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police investigations bureau at 785-369-9400. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling 785-234-0007.

