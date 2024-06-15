Victim slashed during fight with 2 men at NYC subway station

A 30-year-old man was slashed in the hand as he fought off two men at a Greenwich Village subway station early Saturday, police said.

The assault comes as attacks in the city’s transit system have dropped by 11% this year.

The victim was on E. 8th St. near Broadway about 4:20 a.m. when he got into an argument with two men in their 50s, cops said. As the dispute raged on, the victim ran into the 8 St.-NYU subway station.

One of the two men pursued him into the station and attacked him on a staircase leading to the mezzanine, cops said.

The assailant cut open the man’s hand with a sharp object. He then ran back up to the street and ran off with his accomplice, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where his minor wound was treated.

No arrests have been made.

On May 10, a 22-year-old woman was slashed in the leg by a stranger on a Manhattan-bound E train as it neared the Queens Plaza station, cops said.

As of June 9, cops have investigated 224 felony assaults in the city’s subway system — 28 fewer than the 252 that occurred on the rails last year. Robberies in the subway system have also dropped, by 20%, cops said.

“Overall crime in the NYC subway system is DOWN 7% compared to last year,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said on X this week. “Make no mistake, this was no accident – this administration’s investment into subway safety and the hard work of our cops are paying dividends.”

Subway safety concerns have soared in recent months with several high-profile incidents, including three shooting homicides and one man shoved to his death within the first three months of the year.

The murders, along with an uptick in assaults on transit workers, have sparked a show of force from law enforcement, the deployment of the National Guard, and outsized technological promises from the mayor’s office regarding weapon-detection systems at subway stations.