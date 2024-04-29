Victim shot two weeks ago in Fresno has died. He was killed in front of family, police say

A man has died following a shooting on April 17 in northwest Fresno, police said in an update Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. at Fairmont and Holt avenues after the department’s electronic ShotSpotter detected 15 rounds.

Officers located David Holliman, 44, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Holliman died Saturday.

Officers found several shell casings from different guns.

Detectives learned that Holliman was driving east on Fairmont with his girlfriend and their two children, ages 4 and 8. Holliman pulled over to the north side of Fairmont when two armed suspects approached the driver’s side and allegedly began shooting into the vehicle.

Detectives said the gunfire was directed at Holliman.

None of the passengers were struck.

Detectives said two suspects can be seen shooting into the vehicle and fled on foot, according to video surveillance.

This was the 11th intentional homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information on this case (Case# 2404171544) should contact homicide detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT