Victim was shot multiple times and another man was charged with murder, SC officials say

One man was killed and another was charged with murder following a shooting over the weekend, South Carolina officials said.

Josheul Allen, a 30-year-old Smoaks resident, was identified as the shooting victim, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Newell Drive in the Goose Creek area. That’s about 20 miles north of Charleston.

Deputies found a man at the home, later identified as Allen, who had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s department. Efforts to provide medical aid were unsuccessful, and Allen died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Nicholas Jermaine Thorn, 44, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about how deputies connected Thorn to the shooting was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if there was a previous connection between Allen and Thorn.

No bond was set for Thorn, who remains behind bars in the Berkeley County Detention Center, jail records show.

Despite the arrest, Allen’s death continues to be investigated. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4169.