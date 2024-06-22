Victim shot and killed in SoMa Friday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim died at a local hospital after they were shot in San Francisco on Friday evening, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Mission Street at about 7:13 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to a hospital and died there.

Officers identified a possible suspect and detained that person. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Earlier on Friday, another shooting happened just blocks away from where the fatal shooting happened. SFPD responded to the area of 11th Street and Norfolk Street at 2:34 p.m. for a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

