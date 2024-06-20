Victim shot and killed in Pueblo Monday identified; suspect being held on $1 million bond

A woman who was shot and killed in Pueblo Monday was identified Thursday by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Sadie Hlavaty-Pagel, 28, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 500 block of Erie Avenue Monday afternoon. That same day, Pueblo police arrested 20-year-old Ruben Arturo Velez on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of East Seventh Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. and through their investigation, located an adult woman, later identified as Hlavaty-Pagel, with an apparent gunshot wound on Eerie Avenue.

Hlavaty-Pagel was declared dead at the scene. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

Less than two hours after the shooting, police located the suspect, later identified as Velez, driving an allegedly stolen Kia SUV on the south side of Pueblo. Police said in a news release Monday evening that Velez was captured following a brief vehicle and foot chase.

Velez is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. His next appearance in Pueblo District Court is scheduled for June 26.

Hlavaty-Pagel’s death marked Pueblo’s 12th homicide so far in 2024.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

