Victim shot to death at birthday party at Fresno apartment complex identified by police

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

Fresno police on Monday identified the victim of the city’s fifth homicide of 2024 — a 25-year-old man who was shot to death at a birthday party Friday night.

Raymond Martinez was shot and killed while attending a birthday party at an apartment complex at 941. W. Dakota Ave., near Teilman Avenue.

Two other men — a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old — were also shot. Both were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the men were celebrating at a nearby apartment when a fight took place between two groups before the deadly shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Raymond Martinez, 25, was shot and killed while attending a birthday party in Fresno, police said.
