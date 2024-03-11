Victim shot to death at birthday party at Fresno apartment complex identified by police

Fresno police on Monday identified the victim of the city’s fifth homicide of 2024 — a 25-year-old man who was shot to death at a birthday party Friday night.

Raymond Martinez was shot and killed while attending a birthday party at an apartment complex at 941. W. Dakota Ave., near Teilman Avenue.

Two other men — a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old — were also shot. Both were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the men were celebrating at a nearby apartment when a fight took place between two groups before the deadly shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

