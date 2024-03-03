Victim in serious condition following shooting at Pro Football Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A person is in critical condition following a shooting at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village late Sunday afternoon, Canton police confirmed.

The shooting took place “in or around” the 2100 Block of Hall of Fame Way, police told FOX 8.

$250,000 reward offered in homicide of mail carrier in Warren

Detectives are reportedly on scene and an investigation is underway.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

No further information has been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.