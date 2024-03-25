Victim remains in critical condition after shooting near VB church, police say
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
Threads is getting into live sports scores, starting with the NBA. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the initiative and said that other leagues will be coming soon.
The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
Donald Trump could net a $3 billion paper windfall after shareholders of Digital World Acquisition voted Friday to merge with his media business. But that may not solve his cash crunch.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over a controversial Texas law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down a trio of eye-popping achievements from 2023-24, including one that may make Victor Wembanyama the No. 1 pick next season.
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Fed officials are expected this week to discuss a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of their massive balance sheet, another tool used to tighten financial conditions over the last two years.
To get a doctor's appointment in the U.K. these days, you have to entrust more of your data to private companies -- and there's not a great deal you can do about it. In part due to growing pressure from the government to meet a two-week limit for patient appointments, family doctors -- or general practitioners (GPs) as they're known in the U.K. -- are turning to third-party software to facilitate appointments and prioritize cases based on urgency, a shift that has left patients with no option but to give private companies access to their personal data. While the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) was once a bastion of state-funded care, where an individual's economic disposition had little bearing on their access to medical services, today it's a somewhat different matter -- a victim of chronic underfunding and understaffing with record waiting times for routine hospital treatments and working conditions that have led to doctors, nurses and other clinicians striking en masse.
Thieves in Los Angeles are stealing Chevy Camaros in larger numbers than ever. Police think the cars are being stolen to be used in street takeovers.
Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.