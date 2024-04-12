Victim punched and kicked more than 50 times in ‘unprovoked attack’ at Folsom park

(FOX40.COM) — Folsom Police said officers have arrested two suspects in connection with an “unprovoked attack” against a person at a city park on Thursday.

The agency said the attack happened around 8:50 p.m. at Folsom City Park, near the library gazebo.

Shasta Reservoir storage above historical average, nearing capacity

With information from witnesses and video surveillance, officers determined that it was an unprovoked attack against a person who was sitting and painting alone, police said.

Police shared a still from surveillance video that shows what appears to be a person on the ground outside of a building with another person standing above them.

Rainstorm forecast to soak Northern California

Police described the two suspects as transients, both of Folsom, and said that they held the victim down and punched and kicked them more than 50 times.

Police also said that the suspects used homophobic slurs and prevented the victim’s escape during the attack.

The victim was eventually able to escape and flee to their residence. Officers who spoke with the victim saw that they had “visible injuries that had been sustained during the incident,” police said.

The two suspects were found in the area, arrested and face charges of felony battery, assault and a hate crime, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.