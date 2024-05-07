Victim was offered a ride, then taken to ATM and forced to withdraw money: Hanover police

An offer for a ride turned into a strong-armed robbery in Hanover borough early Saturday, according to a release by Hanover Police.

Sometime between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, a victim was walking in the 100 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when a male subject offered the victim a ride, the release said.

When the victim entered the vehicle, a male subject displayed a handgun. The victim was then driven to a location on the first block of Baltimore Street, where the person was directed to withdraw money from an ATM.

After the money was taken, the victim was driven to a location on Baltimore Street and released, police said.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Police are looking for a gray sport utility vehicle with tinted windows, along with three male occupants in their 20s, the release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or York County 911.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Ride offer turns into strong-armed robbery: Hanover PA police