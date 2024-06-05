Victim in October fatal shooting in Fayetteville exchanged gunshots with killer on moped

Court records reveal that a Fayetteville man fatally shot in broad daylight on Murchison Road in October died in a gun battle with a moped rider.

James Daniel, 35, was shot in the back shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 27 outside a Murchison Road barbershop, records state.

A caller to 911 said that he was attempting to pull into the parking lot of the barbershop near Hood Avenue when the window of his vehicle was shot out.

"They were standing at the barbershop, across the street from the smoke shop at the corner, talking to each other," the witness said. “Both of them got guns shooting at each other. Right on the corner; boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Crime scene tapes marks a section along Murchison Road near where James Daniel, 35, was fatally shot Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Another witness told police the other individual was a moped rider with face tattoos, an affidavit states.

In a second call to 911, a woman said she was across the street when she witnessed the shooting.

“Somebody got hurt. Somebody got shot. Somebodies on the ground and somebody just stole his bike,” the woman said. “Somebody with a bookbag just took that person's bike that was laying on the ground.”

A third caller said she heard five or six shots and could see the victim lying on the ground.

“There’s a gentleman across the street that just got shot,” the woman said. “Oh my God, he’s going to die. He’s not moving no more.”

According to the autopsy, Daniel went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital about 40 minutes after the first 911 call. The report states a 9 mm handgun was found under his body at the scene of the shooting.

An affidavit states that a patrol officer heard the description of the moped rider and recognized it as a man he'd stopped before. That individual was spotted about two hours after the shooting on a moped on Torrey Drive and was stopped, the record states. A search of the moped reportedly recovered a live, .40 caliber bullet, and video surveillance from around the shooting scene showed him walking through a parking lot near the barbershop minutes before the first 911 call. He has not been charged in the case.

As of Tuesday, it appeared no arrest had been made in the killing.

Daniel is survived by two children, his parents and several siblings, his obituary states.

