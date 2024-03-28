Victim named in weekend shooting in Redding. Incident may be connected to earlier assault

Redding police have released the identity of the victim in last weekend’s deadly shooting in the Enterprise area and they said the man likely was targeted.

In an update posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, the Redding Police Department identified the victim as Tallonn Falcon Sanders, 31, of Redding.

Sanders was found lying down near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and Hartnell Avenue around midnight Saturday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Sanders was shot multiple times.

"We believe that the shooting was a targeted assault based on our investigation thus far," police said.

Police still have not made an arrest in the shooting, but they said there is a possible connection between an assault that happened at the downtown Redding Area Bus Authority terminal hours before Saturday’s shooting. The alleged attack involved a group of individuals possibly from the Burney area, police said.

Two juveniles were attacked at the RABA Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street, investigators said.

“During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a firearm in a threatening manner,” Redding police said on Facebook.

On March 24, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the assault at the bus terminal. Because he is a juvenile, his identity was not released, police said.

Meanwhile, a witness to the shooting told police that someone driving a late-‘90s full-sized pickup sped away from the area after the shooting.

Investigators said an officer found the truck in the area of Hartnell and Argyle Road. When the officer tried to question the driver, he sped away in the truck.

Police chased the truck all the way to the area of Knighton Road and Interstate 5 south of Redding.

Officers forced the truck off the road before arresting the driver, Joseph Zumwalt, 21, of Bandon, Oregon, police said. Zumwalt was not injured.

Investigators said the truck belonged to the shooting victim, Sanders.

After interviewing Zumwalt and watching surveillance video, investigators determined that Zumwalt had just met Sanders before the deadly shooting, but he was not involved, police said.

“The reason for him fleeing cannot be clearly explained at this time,” police said. Zumwalt was arrested on suspicion of felony invasion, police said.

Anyone with information on either the assault at the RABA terminal and/or the shooting is asked to call the Redding police detective division at 530-225-4214.

