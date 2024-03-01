Victim in January car fire identified

Mar. 1—GENEVA TOWNSHIP — The man who was found dead in a burning car on Lake Road in January has been identified as Camdyn Probst, 21, of Ashtabula, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Thane.

The incident occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to a press release provided by the OHP.

Troopers were dispatched to Lake road, east of County Line Road, and found a car fully engulfed in flames. After the car fire was extinguished a deceased male was found in the vehicle.

The vehicle seemed to be partially disabled when the incident occurred. The victim was only recently officially identified, Thane said.

"The investigation is still on going," Thane said.

He said a cause of death has not been determined.

"We are still waiting for the [Cuyahoga County] Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death," Thane said.