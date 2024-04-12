‘Victim injury’ could guide penalty in Pinellas deputy’s death

LARGO — If Juan Molina-Salles is guilty of a fleeing from a late-night collision that killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy, did his criminal act result in the deputy’s death? It is a delicate and legally nuanced question that hangs at the center of the construction worker’s pending criminal case.

Molina-Salles faces a single charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the September 2022 collision that killed Deputy Michael Hartwick.

His attorneys don’t dispute the tragic circumstances. But in court this week they argued against a notion that his departure from the scene of the accident that night contributed to the deputy’s injuries. Rather, they argued the deputy was already dead when Molina-Salles left the scene.

That distinction could dramatically alter the amount of possible prison time he might receive if found guilty. And it weighs heavily on his attorneys’ efforts to negotiate a possible plea deal.

“I’m at a little bit of a loss in how to advise my client,” Assistant Public Defender Maria Deliberato told a judge in a Thursday court hearing.

Molina-Salles, 33, tall and heavyset, stood quietly, his hands folded in front of him as a Spanish interpreter whispered.

The legal argument was the latest turn in the case, which has since spurred further investigations. They’ve centered on the construction company that employed Molina-Salles, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras. Several of his coworkers were also immigrants who were not employed legally.

The collision happened late the night of Sept. 22, 2022. Molina-Salles was driving a front-end loader at a construction site on Interstate 275, near Roosevelt Boulevard. Deputy Hartwick had blocked part of the road with his car and stepped out to direct traffic.

Hartwick, who was working off-duty and was in full uniform, was standing near the road’s shoulder when the loader, moving at about 20 mph, hit him.

Molina-Salles kept driving to a parking lot about a quarter-mile away. Crying, he told another construction worker he’d killed a deputy, investigators said. His coworker took his helmet and construction vest and hid them while Molina-Salles fled on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies were initially given a false name for Molina-Salles, hampering the early manhunt. They later found him hiding in some brush and thereafter learned his real name. He told investigators the loader had a broken light and he didn’t see the deputy.

In a court paper filed this month, his defense asked a judge to exclude “victim injury points” in a scoresheet the state uses to determine sentencing guidelines.

The points, the defense argued, can only be a factor if Molina-Salles’ criminal act contributed to the deputy’s death. In this case, the criminal act was his departure from the scene. Citing case law, they argued that since the deputy’s death was not a direct result of Molina-Salles leaving the scene, the points cannot apply.

Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth Constantine countered that Florida statutes have changed. The current law, she said, allows for such points in calculating a guideline sentence.

The defense asked for a judge to decide the issue, so that they could better advise Molina-Salles about his options for a potential plea deal.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Pat Siracusa sided with the state, concluding that the law allows victim injury points to factor into sentencing guidelines in a case like this.

Deliberato said the defense had discussed a potential offer that would have Molina-Salles receive a 10-year prison sentence. But prosecutors said 10 years in prison would not be high enough.

Their counter offer ranged upwards of 20 years, Deliberato said. Such a sentence would be unusual for such a charge, she said.

Without the “victim injury points,” state sentencing guidelines peg Molina’s Salles’ possible sentence at less than three years prison. He has no criminal history. The criminal charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of four years.

With the added points, though, the low-end of his sentencing guidelines stand at a little more than 10 years.

The maximum penalty is 30 years.

Further legal arguments are expected ahead of a trial date, set for November.