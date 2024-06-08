Victim identified, suspect still at large after deadly Compton party shooting

A man described as a local business owner was shot and killed at a pool party in Compton on Friday night, and the suspect remains at large, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at about 7:45 p.m. near Greenleaf Boulevard and South Mayo Avenue, according to the Compton Sheriff’s Station.

Wrong-way crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves 2 dead

No motive is currently known, but preliminary information indicates that six people were shot in total, including the one person who was killed. Three of the victims were women, and three were men.

The conditions of the injured victims weren’t immediately made available.

Compton pool party shooting

“What started as a joyous celebration quickly turned into chaos as more than 100 partygoers ran to safety, according to first responders,” KTLA 5’s Omar Lewis said Saturday morning.

The man killed was identified by family members as Robert Abdelkader III, who was in his 20s and was a business owner.

Man goes on window-smashing spree in downtown Long Beach

“He was a tremendous young man,” said Ernest Green, a family member. “Just a wonderful person … As a community as a whole we got to get past the ignorant part of it.”

“It will never be the same,” Green added.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting had no relation to the graduation ceremony at Compton College, which took place nearby on the same evening.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.