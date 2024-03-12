Victim identified in fatal shooting Sunday evening in Shreveport, coroner's office reports

The man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy Sunday evening has been identified.

Mar'Keven Pierre was killed in the shooting at the intersection of Hearne and Hollywood avenues March 10, the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said in a news release.

According to Shreveport Police, at approximately 9:25 p.m., four people were shot in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy. Pierre suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died at 11:10 p.m.

Pierre's death marks the 13th homicide in Shreveport for 2024. Shreveport Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information on this crime to come forward.

"Any details, regardless of how insignificant they may seem, could prove invaluable in apprehending those responsible and bringing them to justice," a Shreveport Police news release said.

If you have any information relating to this crime, contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at (318) 673-7300, #3.

More: One dead, multiple injured following a shooting in front of CVS in Shreveport Sunday

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Victim in fatal shooting at Shreveport CVS identified by coroner's office