Victim identified in fatal Palm Springs stabbing over the weekend

A Palm Springs man who police say was stabbed to death by someone he had previously dated was identified Wednesday as 68-year-old Robert Detulio, according to the Riverside County coroner.

Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday night at the Palm Canyon Mobile Club in south Palm Springs to find Detulio with apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor reported seeing someone fleeing the area where Detulio was found, and officers tracked down and arrested 22-year-old Evan Steele. Investigators said they believed the two had previously been in a relationship.

Riverside County prosecutors have charged Steele with murder and burglary, with enhancement allegations that he using weapons during the crimes. He pleaded not guilty to both charges Wednesday.

Several messages of condolences and remembrance were posted to a Facebook page belonging to Detulio, which states that he lived in Palm Springs but was originally from West Haven, Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Victim identified in fatal Palm Springs stabbing