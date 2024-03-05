Victim identified in fatal house fire outside Delavan

An 81-year-old woman was killed Friday following a fire at a house in rural Delavan.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said that Virginia Leach was pronounced dead Friday night at 8:52 p.m. at the scene in the 8200 block of Locust Road, eight miles northeast of the city. Law enforcement had been notified of the blaze at 7:10 p.m. that evening.

A preliminary autopsy conducted Monday showed that Leach died due to inhaling smoke and soot that resulted from the fire. Her identity was publicly announced Tuesday morning.

What caused the fire remains unknown, with the coroner, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal continuing to investigate.

More: At its height, Downtown Peoria was a commercial powerhouse

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Fire at home in Delavan kills 81-year-old woman