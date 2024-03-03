Victim identified in early morning north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A woman has died after being shot. The victim, Brittany Richie, 26, was found unconscious on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to a shooting in north St. Louis.

The incident took place at Thomas and Garrison Avenue around 2:45 in the morning of March 3. EMS confirmed that Richie had died at the scene, and the suspect has since been arrested.

The Homicide Division has taken over the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Those with tips who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

