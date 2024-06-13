Victim identified in Carteret fatal shooting; Washington man charged

CARTERET – A 19-year-old Washington state man has been charged in Wednesday's fatal shooting of a 29-year-old borough woman that also critically injured a 20-year-old woman.

Gaurav Gill, of Kent, Washington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, both first-degree crimes, along with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, both second-degree crimes, and possession of a high-capacity magazine, a fourth-degree crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Gill was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing.

Around 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report about a shooting in the area of Roosevelt Avenue where arriving officers located two women who had both suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office released this photo of the suspect in a Carteret shooting Wednesday that left one person dead.

One woman, Jasvir Kaur, 29, of Carteret, died from her injures at the hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

The other woman, a 20-year-old from Carteret, remains in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark, according to the prosecutor's office.

An initial investigation led by Carteret Detective Keith Cassens and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo led to Gill's apprehension. A Ring video camera captured Gill's arrest in the yard of a home late Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Carteret Detective Cassens at 732-541-3852 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Morillo at 732-745-8843.

