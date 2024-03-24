Victim identified in Baton Rouge highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department have identified the victim in the deadly highway shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Jayrick Washington, 18, was identified as the victim in the highway shooting. On Saturday, officers were responding to a shooting on I-110 in Baton Rouge near the Fuqua Street exit ramp. The vehicles were seen swerving through traffic near I-10 and Dalrymple Drive.

Upon reaching the Fuqua Street exit ramp, shots were fired, causing Washington to crash, police say.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from road rage. The suspect(s) are still unknown at this time.

Louisiana crawfish industry is experiencing a shortage; residents hope Gov. Landry disaster declaration helps

This is an ongoing investigation.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.