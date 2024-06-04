Victim hospitalized, arrest made after stabbing at Andrew Station, police say

One person was arrested and another was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing investigation at an MBTA station.

Boston Police say around 4 p.m., an adult male victim sustained a serious stab wound inside Andrew Station and was transported to an area hospital. Although the victim’s injuries are considered serious, officials don’t believe they are life-threatening.

According to transit authorities, the stabbing stemmed from a verbal confrontation between the victim and suspect which then turned physical. Transit officers were already on scene and arrested the suspect after the altercation.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

A large emergency response and crime scene tape could be seen surrounding the entrance to the station.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

