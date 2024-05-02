Victim hospitalized after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say
A shooting in broad daylight Thursday prompted a large police presence in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
Officers responding to the area of Washington Street and Glenarm Street for a report of shots fired found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Ballistics were reportedly recovered on Erie Street and Greenwood Street, which is around the corner from where the victim was found.
There were no reports of any arrests. A description of any potential suspects was not immediately available.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
