Victim held at gunpoint during home invasion in Warner Robins, police say

A man was held at gunpoint early Friday morning during a home invasion in Warner Robins, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment complex located on 725 Highway Avenue regarding a home invasion.

The victim said he was inside his apartment when he heard a noise coming from his front door. As he approached the front door, two males wearing all black and ski masks forced the door open and entered the apartment, according to reports.

The victim was held at gunpoint while the suspects stole items from inside the apartment, according to reports.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Warner Robins detectives at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.