Victim of fatal downtown Macon beating was asleep when he was attacked, deputy report says

The victim of a fatal beating in downtown Macon was asleep at the time he was assaulted seemed to have been unresponsive for some time before he was found by sheriff’s deputies, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The police found the man who died May 26 cold and stiff with multiple signs that his body had been there for some time, accoridng to the report.

The officer found the victim, 59-year-old Albert Kenneth Knight Jr., in the alleyway by the Blacksmith Shop at 665 Poplar Street at 11:54 a.m., according to the incident report. When they arrived, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and emergency medical technicians from Atrium Hospital were already responding.

The EMTs advised that they didn’t touch anything other than to feel that Knight was cold and stiff, the report says. They also found the victim, who was lying on his back, with a blanket covering half of his body and his face. After uncovering his face, the officer observed blood and bugs covering Knight’s face, which prompted them to secure the scene.

First responders also found a backpack near the body, but the incident report didn’t describe what was inside it.

A previous news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said that the officer was dispatched to the area where the victim’s body was found after someone called the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center at 11:47 a.m. to report the dead body.

The exact time of death is still unknown.

The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday. The sheriff’s office has said Knight was “struck several times in the head” with a blunt object. The sheriff’s office has also released a video of the alleged suspect in hopes the public could help identify him.

In the surveillance video, the male suspect wore glasses, a baseball cap, and a green shirt that possibly said “Hilton Head Island Bike Shop” in white letters. He also wore denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to Knight’s death is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.