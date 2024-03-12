Victim of fatal crash in South Kitsap identified as Lakebay resident

A 62-year-old man from Lakebay, Washington was identified Monday as the victim in a fatal crash on Jackson Avenue last week, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

John L. Houston was announced as the passenger killed when a van was struck from behind and led to the arrest of a 21-year-old driver of another car, according to a statement.

Kitsap County’s Chief Medical Examiner Lindsey Harle performed the autopsy. The cause and manner of death is accidental multiple blunt force injuries, the office said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, Baylijo Williams, who hit the Toyota Sienna with Houston and other passengers were inside, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault last Tuesday.

Williams has been released from custody on $1 million bail, under the conditions that she doesn't drive any vehicle, consume or possess alcoholic beverages, and use or possess any drugs, including marijuana, except as prescribed by a physician. Also, Williams is not allowed to leave Washington state without prior written approval of the court, according to conditions issued by Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Tina Robinson on March 6.

