Victim dies after being brought to emergency room, Sanford police say

Sanford police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police said a victim was brought to the Emergency Room with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person died as result of his injuries.

Police have not released any other information at this time and said they expect to have additional information in the morning.

