Victim in deadly Las Vegas face-eating attack not officially identified month later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a month after his death, the Clark County coroner’s office has yet to officially identify the man who died during a face-eating attack near the Las Vegas Strip.

Colin Czech, 29, faces a charge of open murder. On Sunday, April 28, a person called police about a man who reportedly tackled another man to the ground on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, documents said. About 45 minutes later, another person called police, saying a man was on top of another man at a bus stop “eating” the other man’s face.

Officers responded, finding Czech kneeling next to the victim with “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing,” documents said. Czech reportedly told officers the victim had attacked him.

Colin Czech, 29, is accused of killing another man and eating the victim’s face at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police identified the victim as Kenneth Brown, believing Czech pushed Brown to the ground, causing his death. While police may identify a victim, the official identity must come from the coroner’s office. As of Tuesday, a month after his death, the Clark County coroner’s office had yet to officially identify the man nor his cause or manner of death.

The coroner’s office uses several strategies to identify a person, including fingerprints and other means. However, if there is no match in a federal system, identification can be difficult. Adding to that difficulty, police said the victim was unhoused.

Last week, a judge found Czech competent to stand trial. Czech was due to return to court on June 5. He remained in custody without bail.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity can call the coroner’s office at 702-455-3210.

