Victim of caught-on-video punch after Brooklyn Pride calls investment banker attacker ‘terrifying’

A woman who was punched in the face by an investment banker in a viral video after Brooklyn’s Pride Parade says she and her friends were frightened by the “a tornado of violence”.

The woman, who identified herself only as Micah P., told NBC 4 New York her nose was broken in four places after the blow, which took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Ave. and Third St. in Park Slope.

“When we saw him walk by we immediately, like, kind of just turned to each other and were like ‘Don’t engage with that guy, he seems drunk or unhinged or something,'” Micah told the station. “He seemed very angry when he walked by.”

Kaye called them “useful idiots” and continued down the block until she asked him what he said, according to Micah’s account.

“He turned back around and just started rushing us,” she told the station. She took her bottle of water and splashed it at Kaye.

In the shocking video, Kaye strikes the woman in the face so hard she reels backward and falls down on the street.

Another person can be seen in the background of the video lying on the ground as two people offer assistance.

“She f—ing threw s–t all over me,” Kaye, who appeared to have liquid on his jacket, said to bystanders who admonished him.

Micah told NBC 4 New York that Kaye shoved several of her friends and attacked another, causing that man to fall on his face on the street.

The TV station says someone claiming to represent Kaye contacted them and directed them to a tabloid story claiming Micah and her group of friends instigated the incident and used anti-Semitic slurs, which Micah denied.

“There was no conversation,” she told the station. “We didn’t even get a chance to get a read of him. He was enraged and terrifying. He was a big strange man who just ran up on us and started swinging almost immediately.”

Despite Micah and her friends being hurt she says she will not file a police report because she doesn’t have faith in the NYPD, although she told NBC she will discuss other options with a lawyer.

“I want this man to be held accountable for the harm he’s done on his community and the members of my friend group. So I want him to be a better person after this,” she told the station.

“I want him to take anger management. I want him to get therapy. I want him to not be in a position of power until he is able to be a better member of community.”

Kaye is listed on the website of Moelis & Co., a Manhattan investment bank, as a managing director who leads the global business services franchise. The bio says Kaye graduated from Duke University School of Law.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” a Moelis spokesman told the Daily News Tuesday. “We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation.”

NYPD officials have said they are aware of the video but have no complaints on file and so are urging any victims to come forward.