Vicki Bayer named Green Bay interim superintendent, board sets timeline to fill empty seat

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board unanimously appointed Vicki Bayer as the Green Bay Area Public School District's interim superintendent Monday.

Formerly the deputy superintendent, Bayer is taking over in the wake of former superintendent Claude Tiller's resignation in February. He unexpectedly resigned amid an investigation into comments he made on a Feb. 6 radio show in Atlanta.

Vicki Bayer

This is the second time Bayer has stepped into the role in recent years, having served as the interim superintendent after former superintendent Stephen Murley retired in the spring of 2022 before the completion of his contract.

Green Bay School Board will appoint new board member April 15

As the Green Bay School Board navigates the controversy of Tiller's resignation, the board is also looking to appoint a new member after Laura Laitinen-Warren resigned with a year left in her term.

More: Interested in the Green Bay School Board's empty seat? Here's how they fill vacancies.

The board will accept letters of interest for the empty seat between March 5-19. Interested community members can send letters, including their qualifications to Kinsey Lehr, executive assistant to the Superintendent of Schools and Board of Education, at kllehr@gbaps.org.

The board will screen applicants during a livestreamed meeting April 3 with final interviews and appointment April 15.

Interviews will be conducted during an open session meeting. Candidates will have two minutes to give introductions and Board President Laura McCoy will then ask interview questions.

To be eligible for the seat, someone must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the school district. They also must be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions.

Board members get $7,500 a year for their service; they are all paid the same, regardless of their role on the board. The appointed board member will complete Laitinen-Warren's term, which expires in spring 2025.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Vicki Bayer named Green Bay interim superintendent after Tiller resigns