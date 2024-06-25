"Vicious animals. ... We need to lock these people up": Sen. Marsha Blackburn rails against migrants in Houston murder.

Harris, every town is a border town, every state a border state, and Joe Biden and his administration are doing nothing to address this. And I am so grateful for this prosecutor saying, no, we're going to put bail on these guys. I'm grateful for the judge going above the request. And hopefully they lock them up. They will upgrade that crime. They will seek the death penalty for these vicious animals that have come into this country illegally and have carried out this crime and thought they were going to get by with it, thought they could leave the country. And thank goodness you had somebody report that they were trying to get money to leave the country. This is why we need to pass the CLEAR Act. And we need to lock these people up. Lock them up when we come in contact with these criminal, illegal aliens and deport them from the country.

